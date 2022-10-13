Pitbull mix puppy stolen at gunpoint in Northeast DC

article

Another puppy has been stolen at gunpoint in Northeast D.C., according to police.

DC Police say the suspect approached the victim around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 4500 block of Polk Street NE. The suspect then took out a gun and demanded the victim's dog. The victim complied.

As the suspect ran from the scene, the victim ran after the suspect. The suspect discharged the handgun in the direction of the victim and fled the scene with the victim’s dog. The victim was not injured.

The dog is described as a 5-month-old female Pitbull mix. She is brindle in color with a white spot on her chest. She goes by the name "Genesis."

Anyone with information on the incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the department's tip line at 50411.

DC Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction.