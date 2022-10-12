DC dognappers arrested and charged with animal cruelty

article

A couple of D.C. residents are accused of dognapping a canine and its seven puppies.

D.C. police said Zenobia Fisher began fostering Godiva and her two-week-old puppies back in August.

Fisher allegedly gave the Humane Rescue Alliance a false name and address. Authorities believe she and Alphonso Allen sold at least four of the puppies.

Reward offered for information on puppies stolen from DC foster home

Five puppies have since been recovered, while two are still missing. Fisher and Allen were arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree theft and animal cruelty following a joint investigation by the Humane Rescue Alliance and D.C. police.

The Humane Rescue Alliance is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information confirming that the remaining puppies are safe. All tips can be anonymously reported to HRA at 202-723-5730.