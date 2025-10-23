White House East Wing demolition expected to be complete by weekend

The Brief The White House East Wing is set to be fully demolished by this weekend. President Trump plans to replace it with a $300 million ballroom funded by himself and donors. The project has raised questions over whether formal approval is required for such changes.



The East Wing of the White House is expected to be fully demolished by this weekend, FOX 5 has learned, as President Trump continues his plan to build a new ballroom on the property.

White House East Wing Demolition

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick reports that crews have been working around the clock, with jackhammers and demolition cranes tearing through decades of history.

Back in July, President Trump said the ballroom construction wouldn’t affect the East Wing.

But on Wednesday, he told reporters in the Oval Office that his architecture team determined that knocking down the east wing while preserving small parts of it was best for the project.

Once complete, the new ballroom is expected to be nearly twice the size of the main White House and accommodate just under 1,000 guests.

The move has sparked debate over whether such changes require formal approval. Major renovations like this often need approval from Congress or agencies such as the National Capital Planning Commission.

The president says the project will cost $300 million and will be funded by himself and private donors.

Why is Trump building a ballroom?

President Trump says the White House needs a larger space for entertaining, saying that the East Room holds only about 200 guests which is not enough for major events. He’s criticized past presidents for hosting state dinners and large gatherings in temporary tents on the South Lawn.

Why tear down part of the East Wing to build the ballroom?

The East Wing is traditionally the social hub of the White House, welcoming guests and tourists for official events.

On July 31, President Trump said the White House would remain untouched during construction of the new ballroom.

"It won’t interfere with the current building," Trump said. "It will be near it but not touching it. And pays total respect to the existing building, which I’m the biggest fan of."

The White House said some demolition was necessary as part of a modernization effort tied to the new ballroom project.

What happens to the East Room?

According to President Trump, the space will serve as a reception area where guests can mingle, drink cocktails, and eat hors d’oeuvres before heading into the ballroom for dinner. He said a set of windows will be removed to create a direct passageway to and from the ballroom.

What will the new ballroom look like?

White House renderings show the planned ballroom bears a strong resemblance to the venue at Mar-a-Lago, President Trump’s private club and residence in Palm Beach, Florida, according to the Associated Press.

The project has expanded since it was first announced, growing from space for 650 seated guests to a capacity of 999—large enough to host an inauguration if needed, President Trump said at a recent White House dinner for donors. He added that the windows will be bulletproof.

When will the ballroom be completed?

The White House says the ballroom will be ready well before President Trump’s term ends in January 2029.

Who is paying the $250 million construction tab?

Trump says the ballroom project will be funded entirely through private donations, with no taxpayer money involved.

The White House has pledged to disclose which individuals and corporations have contributed and even invited some donors to an East Room dinner last week. So far, it hasn’t released a full list or detailed breakdown of the funding.

