PHOTOS: Easter Monday snow blankets parts of Maryland, Virginia

DMV residents experienced more wacky weather on Easter Monday as snow flurries were spotted across the region and multiple inches of snow even coated some areas!

Here are some of the incredible photos sent in by FOX 5 viewers. Got a photo of the snow? Tweet it at us @fox5dc!

Snow in Linden, VA. PHOTO: Laura Ford

Snow in Western Maryland. PHOTO: Todd Bowman (@_toddbowman)

Snow in Thurmont, MD. PHOTO: Ryan Hench (@VPAHench)

Snow in Mountain Falls, VA. PHOTO: Samuel Chandler

Snow in Luray, VA. PHOTO: Jay North

Snow in Boonsboro, MD. PHOTO: Tony Donini

Snow in Lavale, MD. PHOTO: Katie A. Acton (@sentinelsrock2)

Snow in Harpers Ferry, WV. PHOTO: Mary Ann Munday

Snow in Front Royal, VA. PHOTO: Bobbi Queen

