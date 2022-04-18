PHOTOS: Easter Monday snow blankets parts of Maryland, Virginia
DMV residents experienced more wacky weather on Easter Monday as snow flurries were spotted across the region and multiple inches of snow even coated some areas!
Here are some of the incredible photos sent in by FOX 5 viewers. Got a photo of the snow? Tweet it at us @fox5dc!
Snow in Linden, VA. PHOTO: Laura Ford
Snow in Western Maryland. PHOTO: Todd Bowman (@_toddbowman)
Snow in Thurmont, MD. PHOTO: Ryan Hench (@VPAHench)
Snow in Mountain Falls, VA. PHOTO: Samuel Chandler
Snow in Luray, VA. PHOTO: Jay North
Snow in Boonsboro, MD. PHOTO: Tony Donini
Snow in Lavale, MD. PHOTO: Katie A. Acton (@sentinelsrock2)
Snow in Harpers Ferry, WV. PHOTO: Mary Ann Munday
Snow in Front Royal, VA. PHOTO: Bobbi Queen
