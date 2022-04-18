Expand / Collapse search

PHOTOS: Easter Monday snow blankets parts of Maryland, Virginia

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
4:55PM
DMV residents experienced more wacky weather on Easter Monday as snow flurries were spotted across the region and multiple inches of snow even coated some areas!

FULL FORECAST: Chilly temperatures, rain and snow expected Monday across parts of DC region

Here are some of the incredible photos sent in by FOX 5 viewers. Got a photo of the snow? Tweet it at us @fox5dc! 

Snow in Linden, VA. PHOTO: Laura Ford

Snow in Western Maryland. PHOTO: Todd Bowman (@_toddbowman)

Snow in Thurmont, MD. PHOTO: Ryan Hench (@VPAHench)

Snow in Mountain Falls, VA. PHOTO: Samuel Chandler

Snow in Luray, VA. PHOTO: Jay North

Snow in Boonsboro, MD. PHOTO: Tony Donini

Snow in Lavale, MD. PHOTO: Katie A. Acton (@sentinelsrock2)

Snow in Harpers Ferry, WV. PHOTO: Mary Ann Munday

Snow in Front Royal, VA. PHOTO: Bobbi Queen

