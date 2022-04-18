Chilly temperatures, rain and snow expected Monday across parts of DC region

A chilly drop in temperatures Monday as cool weather returns to the D.C. region bringing heavy rain – and even snow – to parts of the area.

FOX 5's Matthew Cappucci says expect temperatures to drop into the 30s and 40s Monday with highs only reaching the upper 40s by the afternoon hours.

The 10 to 15-degree temperature drop also comes with snow to western parts of Maryland. Matthew says two to four inches of snow is possible in the highest elevations of Garrett County and Allegany County.

No snow in D.C. – but plenty of rain which will be heavy at times. Expect the rain to begin during the mid-morning hours and continue into the evening making for a very messy evening commute.

We're looking at sunshine and warmer temperatures once we get through Monday with highs reaching the upper-70s and 80s by the late week and into the weekend.

