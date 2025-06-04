Motorcycle officer hospitalized after crash in Prince George’s County
BRANDYWINE, Md. - A motorcycle officer has been hospitalized after a crash in Prince George’s County.
What we know:
The crash was reported around 9:12 a.m. near Crain Highway and Missouri Avenue in Brandywine.
The officer was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two others involved in the crash were uninjured.
Northbound Crain Highway at Missouri Avenue is closed.
The crash remains under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Prince George’s County Police.