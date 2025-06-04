Motorcycle officer hospitalized after crash in Prince George’s County

The Brief A motorcycle officer was hospitalized after a crash in Prince George’s County. The crash happened near Crain Highway and Missouri Avenue around 9:12 a.m. The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while two others were unhurt.



A motorcycle officer has been hospitalized after a crash in Prince George’s County.

What we know:

The crash was reported around 9:12 a.m. near Crain Highway and Missouri Avenue in Brandywine.

The officer was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two others involved in the crash were uninjured.

Northbound Crain Highway at Missouri Avenue is closed.

The crash remains under investigation.