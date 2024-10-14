Man accused of killing stepfather in Maryland home arrested in Philadelphia

article

The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of his stepfather.

Around 6:15 p.m. on Oct. 11, deputies responded to a home in the 100 block of Pfalzgroff Road in Millington, Maryland for a report of a medical emergency.

When they arrived, deputies found a man, later identified as 67-year-old David Teat, who they say had "obviously" been in a serious altercation and ultimately succumbed to the injuries sustained.

Investigators said the incident occurred between two individuals who knew each other, and that there was no other threat to the public.

Following an investigation and interviews with witnesses and family members, authorities developed 48-year-old Brian Sykes — Teat's stepson — as the suspect in the murder.

Sykes had fled and was no longer in the area and Teat's car was also missing.

The Sheriff's Office issued an alert to law enforcement agencies in surrounding states about the stolen vehicle. A regional search for Sykes began and around 11:15 p.m. on Oct. 13, he was found during a traffic stop in North Philadelphia when a felony alert came back on the vehicle’s tags.

Police say Sykes attempted to flee, striking multiple vehicles in the process, before being apprehended.

Sykes was held on multiple charges related to the incident in Philadelphia. The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff's Office obtained an arrest warrant and Sykes will be extradited back to Maryland.

He has been charged with first-degree and second-degree murder, first-degree and second-degree assault, armed robbery and theft.

"We would ask the community to respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time and to refrain from sharing unfounded comments or speculation on social media," Sheriff Gary Hofmann said. "We are dedicating all available resources to this investigation and will keep the community informed with any relevant information as we work toward bringing a sense of closure to this family."

Anyone with additional information in this case can contact the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office at 410-758-0770 or call the anonymous tip line at 410-758-6666.