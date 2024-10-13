2 found dead in basement of Manassas home; person of interest detained in New Jersey

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Manassas police are investigating a double homicide that occurred in the early morning hours Sunday.

Officers were called to the 8900 block of Hanson Grove Court just after 2:30 a.m. to perform a welfare check.

When police arrived, they found two adults, a man and a woman, in the basement of the home. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a person of interest, who is presumed to be connected to the incident, has been detained in Brunswick, New Jersey but no charges have been filed at this time.

The victims and person of interest all knew each other and the incident does not appear to be random, according to police.

Detectives are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting and are seeking to speak with anyone who has information to aid in the investigation.

Police say the identities of the two victims will be released pending notifications of the next-of-kin. The investigation is ongoing.