Pepper spray, Taser used on Metro fare evader who assaulted transit officer in Rosslyn: WMATA

Metro officials say pepper spray and a Taser were used on a fare evader who assaulted a transit officer Thursday night in Virginia.

The incident was reported shortly after 9 p.m. at the Rosslyn Metro Station.

Metro spokeswoman Sherri Ly told FOX 5 that an individual who had been stopped for fare evading assaulted officers as they tried to make the arrest.

Ly said after the incident, the officers involved and suspect were transported with injuries not considered life threatening.

It is unclear if any charges will be filed.

Recently released Metro data shows a decrease in fare evasion by more than 70% following the installation of higher faregates.

The transit agency began installing the new gate modifications in July at stations in Fort Totten, Pentagon City, Bethesda, Vienna, Mt. Vernon Square, and Addison Road.