Metro's new higher faregates help reduce fare evasion by more than 70%

New Metro data shows a decrease in fare evasion by more than 70% following the installation of higher faregates.

The transit agency began installing the new gate modifications in July at the first stations including Fort Totten, Pentagon City, Bethesda, Vienna, Mt. Vernon Square, and Addison Road.



New faregate installations are being completed across the D.C. region. A new installation at Federal Center SW, Wheaton, and Court House is expected to be completed by early September, followed by the rest of the Metrorail system.

"After testing multiple prototypes and getting feedback from customers, the new faregate design is having its intended effect – reducing fare evasion," said Metro General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Randy Clarke.

In D.C., the fine is $50 and in Maryland and Virginia, the fine could be up to $100.

Metro says the new faregate design includes an L-shape door panel that extends over the faregate to minimize gaps between the openings. The barrier height went from the original 28 to 48-inch prototype to 55 inches. The new height is taller than a hockey net and nearly half the height of a standard basketball hoop.