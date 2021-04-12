Pentagon officer charged with murder, assault being held without bond; faces 180 years in prison

The off-duty Pentagon officer who opened fire last week on three men in Takoma Park, killing two of them, faces up to 180 years in prison if convicted of the murder and assault charges he has been arrested for.

Police say David Hall Dixon, a Pentagon Force Protection Agency Police Officer, shot the victims, 38-year-old James Johnson and 32-year-old Dominique Williams, when he believed he saw them attempting to break into cars and fleeing.

READ MORE: 'Eight children without fathers' after off-duty Pentagon cop charged with murder

Dixon has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, second-degree assault and the attempted murder of 36-year-old Michael Thomas.

He remains in custody without bond.

Dixon has been involved with other run-ins before — including when he pointed a rifle at a homeless woman. Video obtained by FOX 5 shows in May 2020 he pointed a rifle at a homeless woman who entered a Takoma Park condominium building.

Advertisement

VIDEO: Pentagon cop charged with murder pulls gun on person in previous incident

Another incident occurred in D.C. last July. According to a police report, Dixon was in traffic when someone approached his car and threatened him with a hatchet.

The report says Dixon then pulled out his service weapon, and the other person retreated.

The Pentagon says it was aware of Dixon's two previous incidents prior to this week's fatal double shooting, but he was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Dixon, who is being represented by a public defender, will have a preliminary hearing on both the murder charges and rifle incident on May 7.