'Eight children without fathers' after off-duty Pentagon cop charged with murder

The families of two men shot and killed by an off-duty police officer this week in Montgomery County are talking, now that the officer is charged with murder.

That same officer, David Hall Dixon, has been involved with other run-ins before — including when he pointed a rifle at a homeless woman.

Police say Dixon, a Pentagon Force Protection Agency Police Officer, was off-duty when he opened fire Wednesday on three men including 38-year-old James Johnson and 32-year-old Dominique Williams.

Johnson and Williams later died, and Dixon is now charged with two counts of second-degree murder, as well as related crimes.

Dixon, of Takoma Park, is also charged with the attempted murder of the third man, 36-year-old Michael Thomas.

Police say the three men were attempting to break into cars and fleeing the scene when Dixon opened fire Wednesday morning.

But the victims' families and their attorney are denying wrongdoing.

"There are now eight children without fathers," Janae Johnson, Johnson's wife, tells FOX 5. "I can’t wrap my head around the fact that my daughter won’t see her dad anymore. Her birthday is April 29th, (he's) not going to be able to see her turn 1."

This isn't the first time Dixon has been accused of overstepping his authority.

Video obtained by FOX 5 shows in May 2020 he pointed a rifle at a homeless woman who entered a Takoma Park condominium building. Dixon later denied pointing the rifle, and said he only used pepper spray on the woman after she swung an object at him.

Dixon was not charged with a crime back then, but now that this video has come to light, police say he will be.

Another incident occurred in D.C. last July.

According to a police report, Dixon was in traffic when someone approached his car and threatened him with a hatchet.

The report says Dixon then pulled out his service weapon, and the other person retreated.

The Pentagon says it was aware of Dixon's two previous incidents prior to this week's fatal double shooting, but he was cleared of any wrongdoing.

