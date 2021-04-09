Video: Pentagon cop charged with murder pulls gun on person in previous incident

A surveillance video obtained from a Takoma Park condominium shows a Pentagon police officer who is currently charged with murder training a gun on a person during a previous incident.

David Hall Dixon of Takoma Park is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, as well as related crimes, for he shot two people he thought were breaking into a car to death on Wednesday.

Takoma Park police have identified the victims as Dominique Williams and James Lionel Johnson.

FOX 5 has learned that, during a previous incident, Dixon had pulled a gun on a homeless person who’d entered the condominium.

A letter was sent to the condominium saying he could not use a gun in such a way.

Dixon was off duty when he allegedly shot Williams and Johnson.

The Pentagon Force Protection Agency says it is aware of at least two incidents with local law enforcement involving Dixon. They say they conducted internal investigations and cleared him of any misconduct. They did not indicate whether the Takoma Overlook incident was one of those occasions.