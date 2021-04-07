2 dead after off-duty Pentagon officer fires at suspects in Takoma Park

Two people were shot and killed in Takoma Park, MD on Wednesday after an off-duty Pentagon Police Officer thought he saw them breaking into a car, according to the Takoma Park Police Department.

Takoma Park Police responded to reports of shots fired in the parking lot area of the Takoma Overlook Condominiums at 7333 New Hampshire Avenue around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

An off-duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency Police Officer advised he had seen what he thought was a car being broken into.

The Pentagon officer engaged the suspects who attempted to flee in a vehicle at which time the officer discharged his service weapon, shooting two suspects.

The two suspects involved later died from their injuries at Prince George's Hospital.

The Pentagon Force Protection Force Agency was notified. The Takoma Police Department is actively investigating this incident in consultation with the Montgomery County State’s Attorney's Office.