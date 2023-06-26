Pennsylvania man killed in Hagerstown car crash identified

A Pennsylvania man who was killed in a car crash in western Maryland has been identified.

Authorities say Daniel Worthy, 22, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania was driving a 2007 BMW sedan eastbound in the 500 block of Dual Highway around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday night when the car left the roadway and struck a tree.

Worthy was transported to the Meritus Medical Center were he was later pronounced dead. A 22-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.