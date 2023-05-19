Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-95

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Traffic
FOX 5 DC

Delays on I-95 following closure

I-95 northbound has reopened but residual delays continue Friday morning.

BETHESDA - One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Spotsylvania County. 

Officials say that at 3:02 a.m. Friday, Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian at the 124-mile marker on I-95. The pedestrian died at the scene of the crash. 

I-95 northbound was closed early Friday morning while the investigation was ongoing. The closure was lifted at 7:25 a.m. Friday morning. Residual delays are expected in the area. 