Pedestrian dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-95

One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Spotsylvania County.

Officials say that at 3:02 a.m. Friday, Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian at the 124-mile marker on I-95. The pedestrian died at the scene of the crash.

I-95 northbound was closed early Friday morning while the investigation was ongoing. The closure was lifted at 7:25 a.m. Friday morning. Residual delays are expected in the area.