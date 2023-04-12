Virginia man involved in I-95 shootout faces felony abduction charge

The Virginia man involved in a shootout with police along I-95 last week in Prince William County has been charged with abduction.

Michael C. Davis, 34, faces one felony count of abduction. Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues. Davis is now in the custody of the Prince William County Adult Detention Center while still being treated at Inova Fairfax Hospital.

The incident began for the Virginia State Police at 9:40 p.m. on April 5, when a trooper was alerted to a Jeep Cherokee traveling south on I-95 in Fairfax County. The vehicle had improper registration as the wrong license plates were displayed on it.

When the trooper activated his emergency lights, the Jeep pulled off onto the shoulder of I-95. The trooper approached the Jeep, and spoke to both the adult male driver and adult female passenger.

It was not until the trooper returned to his patrol car to verify the driver's information that he learned that the driver was wanted by New York State Police for abducting the adult female passenger.

Within seconds of receiving that confirmation, the Jeep pulled away from the shoulder and fled south on I-95. A pursuit was initiated.

The fleeing vehicle initially crashed near the 152-mile marker, when it struck the guardrail but kept going south on I-95. State police vehicles positioned themselves around the Jeep to contain it and bring it to a stop.

Near Exit 148 in Prince William County, the Jeep ran off the right side of the road and crashed into the woods. As soon as the troopers approached the SUV, Davis, who remained in the driver's seat, began shooting at them. State police returned fire.

Davis and the passenger, Tatiana N. David, 34, of Ithaca, N.Y., sustained injuries. Once Davis stopped shooting, the troopers were able to safely approach the Jeep.

Troopers and assisting agency personnel pulled both Davis and David from the Jeep, and immediately began rendering medical aid to both. Davis was flown to Inova Fairfax Hospital where he is still being treated for life-threatening injuries.

David died at the scene. Her remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for examination and autopsy.

No state police were injured in the shooting. In accordance with state police policy, the troopers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. A Fairfax County Police Officer was also involved in the shooting.

Two firearms were recovered at the scene. State police is working with New York authorities with regard to the abduction investigation.