PAY IT FORWARD: Lorton Community Action Center helps those in need

Holidays can be stressful, especially if you are struggling just make ends meet.

The Lorton Community Action Center in Virginia is seeing the growing need first hand.

They've had over 300 families sign up for holiday help. That's why they are kicking into overdrive to collect toys and food for a community distribution day.

Linda Patterson, the center's Executive Director, says the pandemic has made this holiday season especially hard for families who were right on the edge of surviving.

"We want to help them, take the stress off trying to make the holidays enjoyable for these families who've seen so much heartbreak this year," she says.

The center is collecting toys and food donations now for the big distribution on Sunday, December 12th. For more information on how you can donate, log on to their website.

Easterns Automotive Group helped move the needle towards success with a $2,000 donation to buy toys for the center.

