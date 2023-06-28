Pay It Forward: Carried to Full Term helps house homeless mothers-to-be

A nonprofit in Haymarket is celebrating seven years of helping pregnant moms become independent and self-sufficient.

Frances Robin was inspired to start the nonprofit Carried to Full Term after volunteering at a women's crisis center that provided several resources, including pregnancy tests.

"Usually when a positive pregnancy test came back, that's when the atmosphere and the environment was almost always filled with panic because that's when those moms told us they really didn't have a place to stay," said Robin.

Robin says when she started to seek out resources for women who are experiencing homelessness and expecting, and couldn't find any, she decided to start one herself.

Once mothers move into the house at Carried to Full Term, they take part in the Cyclebreakers Program, which provides mothers with the tools to break the cycle of poverty and homelessness.

Carried to Full Term provides a number of resources to take the burden of responsibility off of them, including babysitting, financial education, education for the workforce and more, Robin told FOX 5.