Passengers evacuated after fire under Amtrak train car at BWI airport rail station

Hundreds of passengers were evacuated from an Amtrak train car Thursday night after a fire on the tracks at the BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport rail station.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The fire was reported around 11 p.m. Officials say 261 passengers were evacuated back inside of the station. No injuries were reported to passengers or crew.

Advertisement

Officials say the fire was found under the rail car.