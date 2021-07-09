Expand / Collapse search

Passengers evacuated after fire under Amtrak train car at BWI airport rail station

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
LINTHICUM, Md. - Hundreds of passengers were evacuated from an Amtrak train car Thursday night after a fire on the tracks at the BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport rail station.

The fire was reported around 11 p.m. Officials say 261 passengers were evacuated back inside of the station. No injuries were reported to passengers or crew.

Officials say the fire was found under the rail car.