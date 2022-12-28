Parents of man killed at Hangar Club speak out

The parents of a man shot and killed at a Temple Hills nightclub are speaking out to FOX 5.

On Dec. 21, 26-year-old Christopher Earl Wilson from Capitol Heights was shot and killed at the Hangar Club on Old Branch Avenue.

His family described him as a "lovable" and "caring" person.

"My son was loving, devoted to his family … He worked security, and he was like a big giant teddy bear," his mother said.

Wilson was one of two victims shot at the club that night, however, police said the other victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said what prompted the shooting. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for anyone who has information leading to an arrest.

