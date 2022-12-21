Expand / Collapse search

Hangar Club shooting leaves 1 dead in Temple Hills

Prince George's County police are looking for the person who killed a man at a Temple Hills nightclub early Wednesday morning. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu spoke to a witness about the chaos that occurred inside the Hangar Club.

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in Prince George's County.

Officers were called to the 6400 block of Old Branch Avenue in Temple Hills around 2:20 a.m. for a report of gunshots outside the Hangar Club.

When they arrived, they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died. 

Investigators later identified the victim as Christopher Earl Wilson, 26, of Capitol Heights.

Police say a second person, an adult man, was also shot during the incident. Police say that the victim, who was not identified, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say they are working to establish suspects and a motive in this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.