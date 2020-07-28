Parents consider homeschooling and other options for the fall amid COVID-19 crisis

Parents across the region are searching for alternative ways to teach their children as the school year approaches.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The coronavirus outbreak forced school districts across the country to shut their buildings at the end of last school year and rely on remote learning.

CORONAVIRUS IN DC, MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA

As the new school year nears, many districts are beginning the year virtually. Some are planning on introducing hybrid models later in the year when safe to do so.

RELATED: Here's what DC, Maryland and Virginia school districts have planned for the fall

Advertisement

Other parents are choosing homeschooling for the upcoming year. The Coalition for Responsible Home Education says interaction, engaging your child, and listening to you child by asking for their input creating their school day are key for success.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: Everything You Need to Know

Here are tips from the Coalition for Responsible Home Education for how to begin homeschooling during COVID-19.