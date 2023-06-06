Panda Express assault: Drunken man arrested after biting, hitting officers, say police

A drunk 21-year-old assaulted police officers after being caught tampering with vehicles in a Panda Express parking lot in Stafford on Friday, according to police.

Deputies arrived at 8:30 p.m. to the Panda Express on 320 Garrisonville Rd to a report of a suspicious individual in the parking lot.

Stafford County Police say the suspect was wearing bright tie-dye shorts while tampering with vehicles and was easily spotted by deputies. He slurred his words and smelt of alcohol, according to police.

Deputies tried to converse with the suspect but he was unwilling to cooperate. The suspect screamed profanities and resisted arrest for a public intoxication charge.

Officers had to forcefully put the suspect into their vehicle while he headbutted, kicked and even bit at deputies.

He was seen pulling on vehicle door handles while being transported to Rappahannock Regional Jail.

"The suspect was charged with three counts of assault and battery on law enforcement, obstruction of justice, public intoxication, and two counts of vehicle tampering," according to Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

The deputies involved did sustain serious injuries.









