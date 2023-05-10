Man released from jail returns with hammer, vandalizes building and vehicle: sheriff

A Maryland man who had recently been released from a Stafford County jail returned with a hammer and vandalized the building and a vehicle just hours later, officials say.

Authorities say it happened at the Rappahannock Regional Jail early Sunday morning. The man was released just after 1:10 a.m., but surveillance cameras captured him returning just before 3:25 a.m. armed with a hammer.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Stafford County Sheriff's Office

Officials say the man busted windows in a jail vehicle and in a magistrate’s office door before fleeing the scene.

Sheriff’s officials say they caught the man a short time later. They say he admitted to the vandalism at the prison and at a business nearby.