Oxon Hill daycare owner says he's receiving threats after an employee was charged with child abuse

A parent whose kids attend the daycare center in Oxon Hill where an employee is accused of recording herself abusing children is speaking out.

The mother told FOX 5 the disturbing video showing a woman pulling a chair from underneath a child and yanking children’s arms is not a reflection of the staff or center.

"If what they're saying is true, she just started there," said Sabrina, a parent whose child attends the daycare. "She literally just started maybe two weeks before it happened. I even asked my son about it because he is very aware of everything that goes on at the daycare, and he didn't know who she was."

It's the first time FOX 5 is hearing from a family defending the Oxon Hill Center for Early Learning since the video surfaced and the employee, 23-year-old Kayla Greenwell, was arrested. We’re told staff and management are devastated and heartbroken by this incident.

The owner of the daycare says he is receiving threats over the viral videos which show Greenwell's allegedly abusing two kids; one of whom appears to be on a cot during an apparent nap time.

The Oxon Hill Center for Early Learning told FOX 5 that two adults are required to be in the room with children, however, an exception is made during nap time.

Greenwell is facing two felony counts of child abuse.

