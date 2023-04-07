Disturbing videos that were widely viewed on social media Friday appear to show children being abused at a daycare facility in Prince George’s County.

The incidents are believed to have happened at the Oxon Hill Center for Early Learning.

"It’s just really, really shocking," said parent Tim Coleman. "I just want to make sure my son is ok."

"It should’ve never happened," added parent Ledarra White, who had just picked up her three-year-old son Logan. "How did it happen?"

A viewer initially sent the videos to FOX 5 around noon on Friday. Station management then alerted police, who asked FOX 5 to hold off on publishing the videos, so detectives could launch an investigation.

By about 5 p.m. the videos had been posted online by a popular social media account, and they were going viral.

"I woke up to a lot of messages, sending me videos saying, ‘isn’t this your son’s school? Isn’t this your son’s school?’ So to see that on my day off, and then the first way I’m hearing about it is through social media versus the school, it’s disgusting," White said.

Later Friday night, Prince George’s County police spoke exclusively to FOX 5.

"The Prince George’s County Police Department and our detectives, we have viewed the videos, and we have identified a suspect and we’re attempting to speak with that suspect at this time," Brian Fischer explained shortly before 8 p.m.

Multiple attempts to speak with both officials at the daycare facility, as well as the suspect, weren’t immediately successful.