Oxon Hill day care worker pleads guilty to assaulting toddlers

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Oxon Hill
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - The Oxon Hill day care worker who allegedly recorded herself abusing children back in April is pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree assault. 

The Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office says Kayla Greenwell entered a guilty plea on Tuesday, nearly six months after she asked a judge to release her from jail before her trial. 

Greenwell, 23, is accused of manhandling two kids – a 3-year-old and a 4-year-old – at the Oxon Hill Center for Early Learning on Oxon Hill Road. To make things worse, Prince George's County police said she videotaped the alleged abuse on her cell phone. 

Management at the day care told FOX 5 that Greenwell had been working at the center for less than a month when it happened. 

She was arrested on April 8 after the viral videos surfaced online, and is expected to be sentenced on Oct. 20 at 3 p.m. 

