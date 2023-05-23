Oxon Hill daycare employee denied request to be released from jail before trial

The Oxon Hill daycare worker accused of recording herself abusing three-year-old children appeared in court today asking to be released from jail before trial.

Prince George's County Judge Darren Johnson denied that request calling the former daycare worker's behavior "predatory violence." John emphasized that Kayla Greenwell, 23, was in a position of trust while working at the Oxon Hill Center for Early Learning and that releasing her before trial would not be in the best interest of the community.

Greenwell's family appeared on her behalf including her mother, father, aunts, sister and boyfriend. Her mother, Denise Deal, spoke on her behalf while wiping away tears. Deal said that Greenwell was sorry for what she did and would not do it again.

Greenwell's attorney, Max Frizalone, argued that she would not be a flight risk after she voluntarily turned herself in to police. Frizalone also said that Greenwell could be released to home confinement in a house without any minor children and would not be a threat to the safety of the community.

Ashley Elias, on behalf of the Prince George's County State's Attorney, opposed Greenwell's release. Elias called Greenwell's actions "particularly disturbing" because she assaulted three-year-olds who are unable to articulate the harm that was done to them. The State's Attorney's office originally charged Greenwell with felony child abuse but reduced those charges to second-degree assault in part because investigators were unable to show that the children were injured as a result of Greenwell's actions.

Greenwell faces up to ten years in prison for each assault charge. A trial date has not yet been set.