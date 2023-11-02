Over 4,400 fentanyl pills seized in Virginia, authorities say

Authorities in Virginia seized over 4,400 suspected fentanyl pills during their October investigations.

In addition to the fentanyl pills, detectives confiscated several grams of powdered fentanyl, ecstasy, and crack cocaine. Cash and a firearm were also recovered.

Over 4,400 fentanyl pills seized in Virginia (Prince William County Police Department)

In June, a 2-year-old girl was hospitalized after coming into contact with fentanyl and cocaine in Woodbridge. Two adults were charged in the case.

Last year, a Gainesville woman was arrested and charged with killing her 20-month-old daughter after investigators found a lethal amount of fentanyl in the child's blood.