2-year-old hospitalized for contact with cocaine and fentanyl in Prince William County

Two adults have been charged after a two-year-old girl was rushed to an area hospital for an overdose from a call at a residence located in the 12900 block of Eastham Ct in Woodbridge early Sunday morning.

Prince William County Police say the girl was initially brought to an area health care center on a medical call for difficulty breathing. The child’s condition worsened, and she was immediately transferred to a trauma center where it was later learned that she came into contact with cocaine and fentanyl at some point.

An initial investigation revealed the child was in the custody of a family friend, who has been identified as the accused Albert Leroy Jones. Jones contacted the child's mother once she began experiencing difficulty breathing, and she sought medical attention. Jones has been charged with felony child neglect and is being held without bond.

A search warrant was executed at the home of the accused where suspected illegal narcotics were located. Detectives also located an acquaintance of Jones, who has been identified as Shaumbay Lynne Fuller, inside the home and determined she was also in possession of suspected illegal narcotics. Fuller was charged with possession of a controlled substance and is being held without bond.

The child remains hospitalized in serious condition.