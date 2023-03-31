Open Streets DC returns to 12 St NE, Georgia Ave

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Friday the dates of upcoming Open Streets events for 2023.

"Every year, Open Streets events provide an opportunity for residents to come together, be active, and enjoy our vibrant and thriving communities in new ways," said Mayor Bowser. "These are events are about coming together – to enjoy our beautiful city, to support local businesses, and to think about the future our streets and the future of public space in DC."

What is Open Streets D.C.?

During Open Streets events, roadways are temporarily closed to vehicles, opening up the street for walking, biking, skating, playing, and other social activities. Local businesses and community organizations host programming and activities, such as free fitness classes, double dutch, chalk murals, live music, pop-up bike lanes, foam parties, and more. Businesses in the area are also able to extend into the Open Streets area for outdoor dining and vending.

The concept began in Bogota, Columbia in 1976, and has since expanded across the globe. D.C. hosted its first Open Streets in 2019 with an inaugural event on Georgia Avenue.

When is Open Streets D.C.?

The first Open Streets event this year will be on Sunday, June 4 on 12th Street NE between Franklin Street and Michigan Avenue. The second Open Streets event will be on Saturday, October 7 on Georgia Avenue.

Both events will be from 9:00 a.m. till 3:00 p.m., rain or shine.