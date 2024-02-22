Drivers question if ongoing construction could be the cause of flat tires near I-495 near Tyson’s Corner

After several flat tires in a 24-hour period, FOX 5 is searching for answers on whether road debris from ongoing construction could be behind a string of flat tires on I-495 near Tyson’s Corner.

FOX 5's Tisha Lewis says she has experienced this first hand. In just a 24-hour period, from Tuesday night to Wednesday night, she received not one, not two but three flat tires, two while traveling the stretch of roadway on I-495 near Tysons Corner.

According to her, a roadside service technician found a thick, large, chunky screw in just one of the tires effected, and it may come as no surprise with several construction zones nearby.

The Virginia Department of Transportation confirmed they do have an active construction project going on in the northern section of the roadway on I-495.

FOX 5 brought this issue to VDOT's attention, and they said they sent an inspector out to take a look at the area.

Even so, the state’s department of transportation does not believe the road debris and flat tire incidents are widespread. The construction project underway is to extend express lanes about two and a half miles.

It’s been underway for a couple of years and should be completed in late 2025 or early 2026.