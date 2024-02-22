Mary Washington Hospital daycare will remain open after "additional consideration"

A daycare center in Fredericksburg will remain open after announcing its plans to close just weeks later.

In Northern Virginia, Kids Station powered by Kindercare daycare center recently announced they would be closing, leaving several parents scrambling to find new childcare. FOX 5's Tisha Lewis covered the news when the center initially shared their closing plans.

READ MORE: Mary Washington Hospital daycare set to close, leaving ...

Kid's Station powered by KinderCare recently told FOX 5 they would remain open. The company's Director of Communications and Marketing, Emily J. Thurston, shared the news via email. Read the full statement below:

"After additional consideration, Mary Washington Healthcare (MWHC) extended the current location lease to KinderCare on the Mary Washington Hospital campus. Kids’ Station will remain at its current location until a new home can be found. MWHC and KinderCare will work together to find a new, permanent location for the center near Mary Washington Hospital.Both MWHC and KinderCare will share updates with families as we move forward. We appreciate all the feedback and support of the center over the last week and look forward to continuing to provide families with high quality childcare at Kids’ Station powered by KinderCare.

Here for you,

Emily J. Thurston

Director, Communications and Marketing Mary Washington Healthcare

Marketing & Communications"

Featured article



