One man was shot in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven in Falls Church Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Officers are on the scene of the shooting in the 3300 block of Glen Carlyn Dr. in Falls Church.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police are searching the area for the suspect, described as a 20-year-old Hispanic male wearing a blue mask, black hooding and black pants.