7-Eleven clerk stabbed by customer in northwest DC: police

Authorities are investigating after they say a 7-Eleven clerk was stabbed by customer in northwest D.C.

The stabbing was reported just before 5 a.m. in the 1700 block of 17th Street.

Officers believe the customer and clerk were involved in an altercation when the stabbing happened.

Police say the clerk was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators are looking for a male wearing black pants, s shirt, and s hoodie, He was last seen heading westbound on K Street in the northwest.