Montgomery County volunteer firefighter charged with possession of child pornography

A Montgomery County volunteer firefighter has been charged with possession of child pornography after investigators say a cyber tip led to his arrest.

What we know:

Evan Morrison, 18, of Kensington, faces 10 counts after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children flagged a social media account suspected of storing child pornography.

Detectives traced the IP address and seized electronic devices from Morrison’s home on Nicholson Lane. He was taken into custody Sunday, Nov. 30.

Morrison is being held without bond in Anne Arundel County. A bond review is scheduled Wednesday in Montgomery County.

Officials say Morrison, a volunteer firefighter and EMT with the Wheaton Volunteer Rescue Squad and Bethesda Fire Department since 2023, has been removed from all volunteer activities.

According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, he has not been operational since they were notification of the investigation and he no longer has access to MCFRS facilities, equipment, systems or records.

What you can do:

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.