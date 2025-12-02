Dog dies after being set on fire in Prince George's County, officials say

The Brief Prince George's County Fire and EMS found the remains of a dog that died after being set on fire. Witnesses reported seeing a man pouring gasoline on a dog, then setting it on fire. At this time, there is no suspect description but police and fire officials are continuing to investigate.



Police and fire officials are investigating the death of a dog that was reportedly set ablaze in Prince George's County on Tuesday.

What we know:

Police say there were multiple 911 calls made just after 6:35 p.m. on Dec. 1 by witnesses in the area of Cross Street and Pumphrey Drive in Forestville, Md.

The callers reported seeing a man pouring gasoline on a dog, then setting it on fire. The dog then ran to the woods, causing a brush fire to break out, officials said.

The dog died in the incident and Prince George's County firefighters later found the remains.

Officials believe the dog was a pit bull.

What we don't know:

On Tuesday, fire investigators and the Prince George's County Fire and EMS arson task force returned to the scene to collect evidence and search the area for video or photos of the suspect.

At this time, there is no suspect description.