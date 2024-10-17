Olympian Katie Ledecky honored in hometown Bethesda with official day, road naming

Montgomery County honored Katie Ledecky, the most decorated female Olympian in U.S. history, by unveiling "Katie Ledecky Lane" and proclaiming Thursday as "Katie Ledecky Day."

County officials presented Ledecky with the road marker and officially designated the day in her honor. "This is where I got my start, and it’s something that I always remember," Ledecky said to applause.

Ledecky, who has earned seven Olympic gold medals and 21 World Championship titles, is widely celebrated for her dominance in long-distance freestyle events.

Her achievements have made her one of the most revered athletes in Olympic history.