Officials warn VA escaped inmate is "armed" and "dangerous" following an armed carjacking

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Authorities continue to search for 21-year-old Isaiah Roulack an escaped inmate from Henrico County hospital.

According to police, Roulack has been named as a suspect in the recent armed carjacking in Montgomery County on Friday, September 1, just months after his escape in August.

VA authorities continue search for inmate who escaped from Henrico County hospital
VA authorities continue search for inmate who escaped from Henrico County hospital

Authorities in Virginia are searching for an inmate who escaped police custody while at a hospital in Henrico County early Saturday morning.

The U.S. Marshals Service has indicated that Roulack should be considered armed and dangerous. The Marshals Service is offering a cash reward of $5,000 for information that leads to the apprehension of Roulack. Authorities can be contacted at 1-877-WANTED2, or tips can be submitted via the USMS Tips app.

Police warn if you encounter Roulack, do not approach. Law enforcement is encouraging anyone who sees him to call 911 or #77 on a cell phone.

Roulack is described as a Black male. He stands at 5’8 inches tall, 225 pounds and has brown eyes. He has tattoos on his face, which include "Cut Throat" on his right cheek, a tattoo on his left arm that says "RIP ish" and a tattoo on his right arm that reads "Faith is Seeing with Your Heart When All Your Eyes See is Darkness." He also goes by the alias of Lil Nas.

