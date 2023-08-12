The search continues for an escaped inmate in Henrico County

The Virginia Department of Corrections continues to search for an inmate who escaped from a hospital in Henrico County.

Authorities say security staff reported that 21-year-old Naseem Roulack of Greensville Correctional Center escaped from the supervision of two VADOC security officers at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital Saturday morning around 5:50 a.m.

According to staff, Roulack was last seen exiting a bathroom in the hospital. He was wearing a white gown, white socks, and no shoes.

The hospital was placed on lockdown around 7 a.m. in response.

Roulack is described as a Black male, 5’8 inches tall, 177 pounds with brown eyes.

Featured article



