Officials interview key witness in disappearance of college student Sudiksha Konanki

New details are emerging in the case of a college student from Virginia who went missing in the Dominican Republic over a week ago.

The key witness connected to the disappearance of 20-year-old Sudiskha Konanki has told police that the two of them were out swimming when they were swept away by a big wave.

According to FOX News, Joshua Riibe was interviewed by Dominican Police for nearly four hours on Wednesday and answered more than 50 questions about what happened before Konanki vanished on March 6.

FOX reports that Riibe allegedly refused to answer eight questions, including his thoughts on the disappearance and why he did not tell the hotel or authorities about the incident. According to a translation of the transcript obtained by FOX News, those questions included:

How can we verify that everything you have said is true? What did you tell your friend when he asked about the missing girl, Konanki-Sudiksha? What do you think about Sudiksha’s disappearance? Did Sudiksha know how to swim or not? Do you remember if Sudiksha made any gestures or screamed while in the sea? Did you inform the authorities or the hotel about what happened with you and the girl on the beach? Did you tell your friend what happened between you and the girl on the beach? How do you feel about this situation?

Riibe reportedly told police he met Konanki that night, as they were both staying at the RIU Republica resort for spring break and he said that as they were walking to the beach together, Konanki was "giving me small kisses on the face."

Riibe claims that he and Konanki went in the water while two of her female friends stayed ashore. He says they were out in the water talking when a big wave hit them and reportedly swept them away.

"[W]ith the water’s pullback, it dragged us further into the sea," he said, according to FOX News. "As soon as we surfaced, we tried to call for help, but no one was there."

Riibe says at some point he pulled Konanke to shore before throwing up and laying down on a beach chair.

"It took me a long time to get her out. It was difficult," Riibe said. "I was a lifeguard in a pool, not in the ocean. I was trying to keep her breathing the whole time, which didn’t allow me to breathe properly, and I swallowed a lot of water. I could have lost consciousness at some point. When I finally touched the sand on the shore, I put her in front of me. Then she went to collect her belongings because the ocean had moved them."

Riibe reportedly said that when he woke up he didn’t see Konanki and thought she had left the beach.

"I asked if she was okay. I didn’t hear her response because I started vomiting all the seawater I had swallowed," Riibe said. "After vomiting, I looked around and didn’t see anyone. I thought she had grabbed her things and left. I felt really bad and exhausted. I lay down on a beach chair, fell asleep because I couldn’t go very far, and later woke up because of the sun and mosquito bites. I went to my friend’s room to get my phone, then went to my own room to sleep."

FOX reports that Riibe also told police he "expected to see her the next day" and thought he would "run into her around the area."

"After I saw her walking away in the water, I never saw her again," he said.

According to the transcript, Riibe said he was sleeping in his room when his friend asked him if he had seen Konanki, to which Riibe replied "no."

"I thought she had gone to her room. Her friends texted my friend since he had one of their numbers," Riibe said.

Dominican Republic police are apparently saying there are no suspects in this case, and emphasize that this is a missing persons case and not a criminal case.

FOX reports that Riibe's lawyer, Beatriz Santana, declined to comment on the case or her client’s interviews with police.

They also say Riibe's family also issued a statement, saying, "At this point in time, Our Family is going through a very difficult time right now, and we're experiencing a lot of sadness and pain. We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this challenging moment together... We appreciate your cooperation and understanding."

Konaki’s family lives in Loudoun County, and the Sheriff’s Office sent two of its investigators to the Dominican Republic to assist in the search for the college student.

Detectives from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office say they conducted an extensive interview with Riibe on Thursday after the Dominican police spoke with him. His father and attorney accompanied him and authorities say he was cooperative.

The Sheriff's Office says the search and investigation by the Dominican National Police are continuing and they do not have any further updates at this time.

"It is really critical to have someone who has a deep skill level in this interviewing and interrogation process and sometimes that can get muddied up when you're talking about different jurisdictions," said retired Lieutenant Randy Sutton, Founder of the Wounded Blue.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says Konanki’s family is processing these latest developments.