Virginia woman Sudiksha Konanki missing in Dominican Republic

Authorities in the Dominican Republic and the United States are searching for a missing Virginia woman who disappeared while on a trip to Punta Cana.

Sudiksha Konanki reported missing in Punta Cana

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office confirmed with FOX 5 that 20-year-old Sudiksha Konanki was last seen around 4:50 a.m. on March 6 on the beach at the RIU Republica Resort in Punta Cana. She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a brown two-piece bikini, large round earrings, a metal designer anklet on her right leg, yellow and steel bracelets on her right hand, and a multicolored beaded bracelet on her left hand.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said it was contacted Thursday evening about concerns that a Loudoun County woman had gone missing in the Dominican Republic. Officials reached out to Konanki’s family and are working with federal law enforcement, the State Department and contacts in the Dominican Republic to investigate.

"We have limited information about the circumstances under which she went missing and no updates at this time," the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Authorities in the Dominican Republic have launched an extensive search effort.

The Dominican Civil Defense, local firefighters, the Dominican Navy, the National Police, and Politur, the country’s tourist police, are all involved in the search operation.

Fernando Castillo, the director of the Dominican Civil Defense in the region, stated that the Orange Search and Rescue Unit and other agencies have been searching since early Saturday. The search is set to resume at 6 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information on Konanki’s whereabouts is urged to contact local police in the Dominican Republic at +1 (829) 618-7635 or reach out to her family at +1 (732) 0299-5011.