Virginia authorities in Dominican Republic assisting with search for Sudiksha Konanki

The Brief Virginia authorities are assisting in the search for Sudiksha Konanki, a Virginia college student who disappeared in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, during a spring break trip. Two members of the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office are working with Dominican police and the FBI to locate Konanki, who was last seen on March 6 at the Riu República Hotel. Video evidence and witness accounts indicate Konanki was last seen with a young man, identified as 24-year-old Joshua Riibe, before disappearing near the beach amid a power outage. The investigation is ongoing.



Two members of the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office are on the ground in the Dominican Republic, assisting investigators in the search for a Virginia college student who disappeared earlier this month during a spring break trip.

Sudiksha Konanki, 20, was last seen on March 6 at the Riu República Hotel in the beach resort town of Punta Cana, authorities said. Konanki is a student from Chantilly, Virginia, attending the University of Pittsburgh.

The search efforts involve both Dominican police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. According to authorities, Konanki vanished before dawn at a beach near the hotel amid a power outage, as she and other guests had gone outside.

Virginia authorities aid in search for missing student

What we know:

Video obtained by the Dominican Republic news outlet "Noticias SIN" shows Konanki walking with friends and a young man at the RIU Republica Resort around 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Authorities say Konanki, her friends, and the young man walked toward the beach. While her friends returned later, Konanki and the young man remained behind.

Video evidence and witness accounts emerge in Konanki case

Loudoun County Sheriff Michael Chapman identified the young man seen on video as a person of interest, identifying him as 24-year-old Joshua Riibe.

There are no charges at this time, and this is still considered a missing persons investigation, not a criminal one.

The Dominican Republic Civil Defense authorities investigating Konanki's disappearance told FOX 5's David Kaplan they are operating under the assumption that she may have drowned based on the information they received. However, Sheriff Chapman stresses that there is still no evidence of this.

"We are using all available resources to conduct a thorough investigation into the disappearance of Konanki Sudiksha Chowdary, and we fully appreciate the distress this incident is causing her family, and the great concern of Dominican and U.S. citizens," stated Dominican Republic Attorney General Yeni Berenice Reynoso in a statement Wednesday.

"As with any disappearance under similar circumstances, we are implementing a thorough investigative protocol that considers all possible factors," she added.

