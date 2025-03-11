Virginia woman Sudiksha Konanki still missing; FBI joins search

The Brief FBI now involved in the investigation into Sudiksha Konanki’s whereabouts Loudoun County Sheriff: Inconsistencies in the story of who she was last with Local report: Still no indication right now of any foul play



Search continues for Sudiksha Konanki

What we know:

The Civil Defense in the Dominican Republic is continuing to search for Sudiksha Konanki, a 20-year-old University of Pittsburgh student who went missing during a spring break trip to Punta Cana.

They’re using dogs, drones, helicopters, and boats as part of the search.

The Civil Defense told FOX 5 yesterday they’re operating under the assumption that Konanki may have drowned, but Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman stresses that it’s premature to reach that assumption since there’s no evidence to confirm or refute that.

Dominican Republic investigation ongoing

A report from Noticias SIN, a Dominican news outlet, says that seven people, including Konanki, were seen on video walking to the beach early Thursday morning. Five of the friends originally came back, leaving Konanki and another man. The report says the man was seen coming back a few hours later, but not with Konanki. According to the report, the man told police inconsistent stories, something Sheriff Chapman confirmed. The report says the man is being cooperative and right now there’s no evidence of criminal activity, but the inquiry continues.

Concern from missing persons organization

What they're saying:

FOX 5 spoke Tuesday with Kenny Jarels, founder of the Roanoke, Virginia-based AWARE Foundation, which helps publicize missing persons cases. Jarels says the reports about inconsistencies are a red flag for him. He commends Sheriff Chapman’s handling of the case.

"Hats off to Sheriff Chapman of Loudoun County Sheriff’s office for keeping an open mind and not saying she definitely drowned. That, of course, is a real possibility, but I like his approach to this, leaving no stones unturned," Jarels said.

Rough seas a concern

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s office says while there’s no evidence to confirm or refute a drowning, the Sheriff’s Office did note that the ocean was rough that day.

"Water was rough that day, and it likely was dark if she went in the water. Also, there is history, and it was reported to us that there were several drownings in that area of Punta Cana a few months ago," a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson tells FOX 5.