Officials ID man shot, killed by police in DC after they say he pointed firearm at officers

Authorities have identified the man they say pointed a firearm at officers before police shot and killed him Monday in the District.

Investigators say 26 year-old Vedo Hall was killed in the 1300 block of Alabama Avenue in the Southeast.

Officers say the incident leading to his death began around 11 a.m. at a residence in the 1100 block of Mississippi Avenue. Investigators say Hall barricaded himself in the residence and held a woman inside against her will while he threated to shoot officers.

Police then say Hall forced the woman out of the residence and fled the area. At around 3 p.m., officers located Hall and the woman on Alabama Avenue.

Officials say Hall brandished a firearm and pointed it at the officers. Police say an officer fired and struck Hall who was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died. The woman was not injured.

Police say they recovered Hall’s firearm. Officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee spoke with FOX 5 Tuesday morning and called the incident "an all-around tragedy." He said footage from body worn cameras is currently under review. "It's a very disturbing video, Contee said. "It certainly illustrates the dangers that our officers face and the split second decision they often time have to make when they are confronted with armed offenders."