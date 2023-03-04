Officers involved in deadly Tysons Corner shooting identified

Police have identified two officers involved in a February officer-involved shooting outside of Tysons Corner mall that left an alleged shoplifter dead.

According to Fairfax County Police, Sergeant Wesley Shifflett, a 7-year veteran of the force and Police Officer First Class James Sadler, an 8-year veteran, were identified as the officers who discharged their guns during the incident. Investigators said both officers fired shots, which ultimately hit and killed Timothy McCree Johnson, 37, of Washington D.C.

Police say on February 22, loss prevention officers at the mall notified police of a suspected shoplifter who was reportedly concealing designer sunglasses at the mall's Nordstrom store.

When police approached the suspect inside the store, they said he ran, and officers chased him out of the mall about a quarter of a mile. Police said the suspect then ran about 20 to 30 yards into a thickly wooded area of land nearby.

According to investigators, while the officers and suspect were in the wooded area, the officers gave the suspect commands to get on the ground. Eventually, the two officers shot their guns and struck the suspect in the chest once.

The officers immediately began rendering aid to the suspect. He was eventually taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

Investigators later announced that no weapon was recovered at the scene of the shooting.

Fairfax County Police said they are continuing to investigate the shooting, and will release body worn camera footage of the incident within 30 days of it happening.