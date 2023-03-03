DC research foundation to review Fairfax Co. Police Department's officer-involved shootings

Recent shootings involving Fairfax County police officers will be reviewed by a D.C.-based independent research organization.

The Police Executive Research Forum is expected to conduct a broad examination of the department's latest officer-involved shootings and make recommendations on how it can prevent them from happening in the future.

PERF will review performance patterns, deficiencies, or trends, according to the department, and issue guidance regarding best practices for foot pursuit policies.

While Chief Kevin Davis agreed to have his department reviewed at the beginning of 2021, PERF is just now beginning its evaluation. The organization, which has focused on critical issues in policing since 1976, is supposed to start the examination process immediately and will present its findings in a brief report.

The news arrives on the heels of a deadly police shooting that took place last Wednesday outside Tysons Corner Center.

On the night of Feb. 22, 37-year-old Timothy McCree Johnson was shot by Fairfax County police officers who chased him through a parking garage and into a wooded area a quarter of a mile away from the mall. Johnson was accused of stealing a pair of designer sunglasses from Nordstroms.

The officers involved in the shooting included a 7-year veteran and an 8-year veteran of the Fairfax County police force. As per department policy, the officers have been placed on restricted duty status pending an investigation.

A spokesperson for FCPS told FOX 5 in a statement:

The criminal investigation into the use of force is being conducted by the Major Crimes Bureau. At this time, a firearm has not been recovered from the scene. Chief Kevin Davis will release footage from the body camera within 30 days in accordance with the department’s guidelines.

Chief Davis has also directed our Internal Affairs Bureau to conduct an administrative investigation in accordance with policy, along with an independent review by the Police Auditor. The names of the officers will be released by Chief Davis within 10 days, unless the Chief of Police has determined there is a credible threat to the safety of those involved or if additional time is required to thoroughly complete the risk assessment process.