Oceans Calling 2025 lineup released

Ocean City announced the lineup for the 2025 Oceans Calling Festival, which includes headliners Green Day, Noah Kahan, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer.

The festival started in 2023 in the Maryland beach town and provides an economic boost to the city.

Here’s the full lineup of performers:

Friday:

Green Day

Lenny Kravitz

The Black Crowes

Nelly

Fountains of Wayne

The 502s

Letters to Cleo

Bel

Izzy Escobar

Bumpin Uglies

OCEAN CITY, MARYLAND - MARCH 12: In an aerial view from a drone, the Ocean City inlet and Ocean City boardwalk is seen on March 12, 2021 in Ocean City, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Saturday:

Vampire Weekend

Good Charlotte

Modest Mouse

Jack's Mannequin

Collective Soul

En Vogue

Franz Ferdinand

Natasha Bedingfield

DJ Jazzy Jeff

Mat Kearney

Wheatus

Rachel Ana Dobken

Fall Out Boy

Sunday:

Weezer

Train

Devo

Vance Joy

Ziggy Marley

4 Non Blondes

Michelle Branch

Blind Melon

Burning Spear

Marcy Playground

O.A.R. and Friends

Celebrity Chefs:

Robert Irvine

Michael Voltaggio

Brian Voltaggio

Anne Burrell

Host:

Jason Biggs