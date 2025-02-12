Oceans Calling 2025 lineup released
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City announced the lineup for the 2025 Oceans Calling Festival, which includes headliners Green Day, Noah Kahan, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer.
The festival started in 2023 in the Maryland beach town and provides an economic boost to the city.
Here’s the full lineup of performers:
Friday:
Green Day
Lenny Kravitz
The Black Crowes
Nelly
Fountains of Wayne
The 502s
Letters to Cleo
Bel
Izzy Escobar
Bumpin Uglies
OCEAN CITY, MARYLAND - MARCH 12: In an aerial view from a drone, the Ocean City inlet and Ocean City boardwalk is seen on March 12, 2021 in Ocean City, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Saturday:
Vampire Weekend
Good Charlotte
Modest Mouse
Jack's Mannequin
Collective Soul
En Vogue
Franz Ferdinand
Natasha Bedingfield
DJ Jazzy Jeff
Mat Kearney
Wheatus
Rachel Ana Dobken
Fall Out Boy
Sunday:
Weezer
Train
Devo
Vance Joy
Ziggy Marley
4 Non Blondes
Michelle Branch
Blind Melon
Burning Spear
Marcy Playground
O.A.R. and Friends
Celebrity Chefs:
Robert Irvine
Michael Voltaggio
Brian Voltaggio
Anne Burrell
Host:
Jason Biggs