Ocean City bomb squad to detonate damaged fireworks from accidental blast on parts of beach Monday

Beachgoers could see or hear fireworks being detonated Monday as members of the Ocean City bomb squad and other agencies scour the beach looking for damaged fireworks from this weekend's accidental blast that left several with minor injuries.

Authorities with the city, the state, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the fireworks vendor began early Monday morning. Any damaged fireworks will be taken away or safely disposed of through small controlled detonations.

"Beach and boardwalk patrons in the area Dorchester Street and the beach are asked to remain at a safe distance outside the established safety perimeter," said Ocean City spokesperson Jessica Waters in a statement. "This perimeter may have to be adjusted throughout the day based on the necessary procedures to relocate or safely dispose of them."

The incident happened Sunday morning and led to the cancellation of the day's fireworks shows.

An undisclosed number of employees had minor injuries but declined transport to a hospital. No beach or boardwalk visitors were injured.

